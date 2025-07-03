JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $291.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

