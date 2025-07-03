KBC Group NV Acquires 1,329 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.29% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.48. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

