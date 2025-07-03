KBC Group NV Acquires 347 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE MAN opened at $44.02 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

