KBC Group NV Acquires 912 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $237.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.