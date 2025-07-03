KBC Group NV Acquires 92,011 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 285.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,011 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Samsara by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,447.64. This trade represents a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,240. This trade represents a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,362,323 shares of company stock worth $98,213,010. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.45 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

