KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

