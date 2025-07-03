KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Shares of DRI opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average of $198.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

