KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,960.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,913.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,844.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

