KBC Group NV Buys 45,982 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

KBC Group NV grew its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,982 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

