KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,717,000 after buying an additional 162,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $370,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 352,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $153.72.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,250. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,365. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,791 shares of company stock worth $47,582,998. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

