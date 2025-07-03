KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.7%

APD opened at $290.26 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

