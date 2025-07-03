KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,261 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

