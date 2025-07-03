KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,166,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,910,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

