KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 42,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 1.7%

HES stock opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

