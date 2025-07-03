KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3%

IRM opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.90 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

