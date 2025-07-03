KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WPC stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 185.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPC

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.