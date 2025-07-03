KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after buying an additional 160,853 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $399,433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,310,000 after purchasing an additional 821,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DG opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.