KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Grab were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grab by 4,851.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 328,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grab by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 0.6%

GRAB opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 245.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grab

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.