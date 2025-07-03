KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.46% of Amalgamated Financial worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4,136.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

