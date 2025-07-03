KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $395.95 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

