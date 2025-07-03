KBC Group NV Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 856,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $186.87 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.