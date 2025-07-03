KBC Group NV Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,683,000 after buying an additional 150,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after buying an additional 250,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,445,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after buying an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.21.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

