KBC Group NV Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $262.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.05. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

