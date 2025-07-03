KBC Group NV Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NetEase Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $133.00 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

