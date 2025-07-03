KBC Group NV Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,502 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,821.93. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,491.20. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock worth $1,848,993. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

