KBC Group NV Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ONEOK by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $177,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

