KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,436 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Xcel Energy by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after buying an additional 3,182,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

