KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,438 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE AMH opened at $35.43 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

