KBC Group NV Purchases 2,502 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.95.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $373.45 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $382.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

