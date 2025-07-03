KBC Group NV Purchases 747 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,234,000 after acquiring an additional 71,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

