KBC Group NV Purchases 850 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $133.19 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

