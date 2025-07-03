KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

