KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $204.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -179.32 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

