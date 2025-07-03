KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200,222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,952,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 165,581 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 31,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,178.40. This represents a 8.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

