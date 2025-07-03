KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NVR by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Wall Street Zen lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,770.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7,194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,461.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.