KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.64.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $231.35 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

