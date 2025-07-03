KBC Group NV Reduces Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,164,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 618,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UDR opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.