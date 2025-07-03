KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,909,000 after acquiring an additional 417,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

