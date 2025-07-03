KBC Group NV Sells 123,892 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,892 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

