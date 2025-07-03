KBC Group NV Sells 1,348 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

