KBC Group NV Sells 180 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $304.46 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $255.19 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

