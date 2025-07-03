KBC Group NV Sells 184,141 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,141 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,635,000 after buying an additional 385,649 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

