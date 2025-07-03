KBC Group NV Sells 193,875 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 99,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

