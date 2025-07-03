KBC Group NV Sells 2,139 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

