KBC Group NV Sells 21,704 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,748 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,704 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,223 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 316,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,267 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.