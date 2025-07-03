KBC Group NV Sells 2,244 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $238.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.18 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

