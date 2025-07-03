KBC Group NV Sells 29,933 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after buying an additional 296,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Cognex by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 461,724 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,797,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

