KBC Group NV Sells 449 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $175.83 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.