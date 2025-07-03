KBC Group NV Sells 4,777 Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.09. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

