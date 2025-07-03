KBC Group NV Sells 524 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

